Hazard: 'Chelsea Has To Play In The Champions League'

Eden Hazard has hinted he will seek to leave Chelsea if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea's 1-1 draw at top-four rivals Manchester United left the Blues fourth in the Premier League, with a two-point cushion from Arsenal after their 3-0 defeat at Leicester City earlier on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri's side could also seal a return to the Europe's top table by winning the Europa League, having booked a semi-final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hazard's Chelsea contract expires in 2020 and he indicated he may only consider signing a renewal if the Blues make it back into the Champions League.

"Chelsea first," Hazard, who is regularly linked with Real Madrid, told Sky Sports when asked about his future.

"Chelsea has to play in the Champions League every year, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"As for myself, of course I want to play in the Champions League, but we will."

Chelsea have struggled away to fellow 'big six' sides in the Premier League this season, but David de Gea's error that allowed Marcos Alonso to score helped the Blues earn a point at Old Trafford.

"A good day, but it could be better. We came here just thinking of winning the game," Hazard continued.

"A draw is not a bad result for us but I think if we believe a bit more with our chances we could have scored another goal.

"But it is a good result, now we have two games, one at home and one away, so we will try to be in the top four at the end.

"Today we had a reaction. That's a good thing. We scored a good goal, in the second half I don't remember one chance for them. We played a good game."

Chelsea have a busy end to the season, travelling to Frankfurt for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday before hosting Watford in the Premier League three days later.

"Yes, but it is not just this season that we always have a lot of games," Hazard added. "We know the Premier League is not easy.

"You need to fight for 90 minutes to win a game. It is hard but we have everything, physios and stuff, to work very well.

"To play away is not the same as playing at home. We have big players, we can handle the pressure.

"We need a bit of, not motivation, but determination, to score the goals that can make the difference between a draw and a win."