Haaland's €35M Wage Demands Dangers Barcelona and Real Madrid Out Of Deal

GOAL | Ruben Uria

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain keen on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, as do several major clubs around Europe, but Goal has learned that the Norwegian's €35 million-a-year (£30m/$42m) salary demands are in danger of pricing even football's giants out of a deal.

Interest from leading clubs across Europe in the prolific 20-year-old frontman is no secret, with his exploits in Germany keeping his stock high.

Mino Raiola, the players' agent, has also been keeping the rumor mill ticking over with his visits - accompanied by Haaland's father Alf Inge - to Barca and Madrid.

Transfer talks

Discussions have been held with Jose Angel Sanchez, Real's general director, and with Joan Laporta, the re-elected president at Camp Nou.

Sources close to Goal have revealed that those meetings had been arranged for some time, with Haaland senior eager to check out the training facilities in Madrid.

Raiola positioned himself within those talks and also arranged the stopover in Catalunya that allowed talks with two global superpowers to be held on the same day.

The Haaland camp were fully aware of the furore that their actions would cause, with local media on hand to capture photographs of the entourage taking in their transfer tour of Europe.

Goal has been told that conversations with Real and Barca were informal, with the finances required to put an agreement in place not discussed at this stage.

An imminent approach from either camp was not discussed either, with no plans for big-money packages to be pieced together in the next recruitment window.