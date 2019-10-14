Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Rossi to Train with Former Club Villarreal

The LaLiga club confirmed the New Jersey-born forward will train with Javi Calleja's team as he continues to seek a new club.

Getty Images

Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is to train with Villarreal, the LaLiga club have announced.

Rossi spent five and a half years with Villarreal before leaving in 2013 and still leads their all-time scoring charts with 82 goals, 22 of those from the penalty spot.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Genoa in July 2018 and spent time training with another former side in Manchester United earlier this year.

 

However, Villarreal confirmed on their official website on Monday that the United States-born striker will join up with their first team on Tuesday as he continues to seek a new club.

Rossi has also previously represented Newcastle United, Parma, Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo across his 15-year senior career.

Villarreal Soccer La Liga Giuseppe Rossi
Previous BREAKING: Neymar Expected to Miss Four Weeks With
Read
BREAKING: Neymar Expected to Miss Four Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Next Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Career Goal
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Career Goal

Latest Stories