Rossi to Train with Former Club Villarreal

Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is to train with Villarreal, the LaLiga club have announced.
Rossi spent five and a half years with Villarreal before leaving in 2013 and still leads their all-time scoring charts with 82 goals, 22 of those from the penalty spot.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Genoa in July 2018 and spent time training with another former side in Manchester United earlier this year.
👉 Official announcement: @GiuseppeRossi22 https://t.co/9aw607Wutb— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) October 14, 2019
However, Villarreal confirmed on their official website on Monday that the United States-born striker will join up with their first team on Tuesday as he continues to seek a new club.
Rossi has also previously represented Newcastle United, Parma, Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo across his 15-year senior career.