Deportivo Alaves have appointed Asier Garitano as their new head coach following the departure of Abelardo.

Abelardo left the club on Monday after a run of just one win in their last 10 LaLiga matches of the season ended their hopes of an unlikely Champions League qualification place.

They ultimately finished 11th and Abelardo decided the time was right to part ways, insisting in his farewell media conference that the club did everything they could to keep him.

RP 🎙 | Abelardo Fernández: "El Deportivo Alavés ha hecho todo lo posible para que me quedara".



They have moved quickly to name a replacement, though, appointing former Real Sociedad coach Garitano.

The 49-year-old took charge of Leganes in 2013, guiding them from the third tier of Spanish football to La Liga for the first time ever.

He then joined Real Sociedad at the start of the 2018-19 campaign but was dismissed in December after a run of four consecutive defeats.