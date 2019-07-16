Report: Flamengo Officials In Madrid To Meet With Filipe Luis

GOAL

Representatives from Flamengo are in Madrid to meet with Filipe Luis, according to Globo Esporte.

The left-back is out of contract after spending eight seasons with Atletico Madrid, with a stint at Chelsea in the 2014-15 campaign in between.

The 33-year-old could now be set to return to his native Brazil after spending 15 seasons in Europe. Luis previously said that he was "open to listening" to an offer from Flamengo.

Flamengo are still alive in the Copa Libertadores, kicking off their Round of 16 tie against Emelec on July 24 on beIN SPORTS.