Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Flamengo Officials In Madrid To Meet With Filipe Luis

Out-of-contract defender Filipe Luis is reportedly closing in on a deal with Flamengo that would bring him back to his native Brazil.

Reuters

GOAL

Representatives from Flamengo are in Madrid to meet with Filipe Luis, according to Globo Esporte.

The left-back is out of contract after spending eight seasons with Atletico Madrid, with a stint at Chelsea in the 2014-15 campaign in between.

The 33-year-old could now be set to return to his native Brazil after spending 15 seasons in Europe. Luis previously said that he was "open to listening" to an offer from Flamengo.

Flamengo are still alive in the Copa Libertadores, kicking off their Round of 16 tie against Emelec on July 24 on beIN SPORTS.

filipe luis Atletico Madrid Transfer Tracker Flamengo
Previous Report: Real Madrid Will Listen To $90m Offers For
Read
Report: Real Madrid Will Listen To $90m Offers For Gareth Bale
Next Mpappe Scores First PSG Preseason Goal Against Dre
Read
Mpappe Scores First PSG Preseason Goal Against Dresden

Latest Stories