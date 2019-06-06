Español
Fan Voting: 2018-19 LaLiga Best XI

We asked, and you voted - with Barcelona being heavily rewarded for another championship season! Here are the results of the beIN SPORTS USA fan poll for the 2018-19 LaLiga Best XI.

beIN SPORTS USA

 

 

GOALKEEPER

 

 

DEFENDERS

 

 

MIDFIELDERS

 

 

FORWARDS

 

 

MANAGER

Lionel Messi diego godin Soccer Karim Benzema sergio ramos La Liga Sergio Busquets Ivan Rakitic Marc-André ter Stegen Gerard Pique Jordi Alba Iago Aspas Arthur
