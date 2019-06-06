Fan Voting: 2018-19 LaLiga Best XI June 6, 2019 19:14 We asked, and you voted - with Barcelona being heavily rewarded for another championship season! Here are the results of the beIN SPORTS USA fan poll for the 2018-19 LaLiga Best XI. beIN SPORTS USA GOALKEEPER DEFENDERS MIDFIELDERS FORWARDS MANAGER Lionel Messi diego godin Soccer Karim Benzema sergio ramos La Liga Sergio Busquets Ivan Rakitic Marc-André ter Stegen Gerard Pique Jordi Alba Iago Aspas Arthur Previous USMNT Gold Cup Roster Announced Read Next