Enrique: There's No Debating Isco's Quality

Spain coach Luis Enrique believes there is no doubt about the quality possessed by Isco despite the playmaker's recent struggles at Real Madrid under Santiago Solari.

Isco has found himself out of favour since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui at the end of October and is yet to start for the new coach in LaLiga.

The 5-1 Clasico embarrassment against Barcelona – Lopetegui's last game in charge – was Isco's most recent start in the league, with the Spain international having to accept a substitute role ever since.

Isco's situation has been of particular interest to the Spanish media, with Solari routinely asked about the midfielder's lack of football in his news conferences.

He was also only used as a second-half replacement in Wednesday's 3-1 Club World Cup semi-final win over Kashima Antlers, but Luis Enrique is not concerned from a Spain perspective.

"We are in December and three months before my next selection, so I do not worry about any situation," he told reporters at an awards gala held in tribute to Barca and Sporting Gijon icon Quini.

"I like him [Isco] a lot. At the World Cup, he was at a very high level and there is never any debate about his quality.

"His condition and minutes will indicate the possibilities, but I have called him every time, so rather than my words, look at my facts."