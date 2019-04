GOAL

Real Madrid are not interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Marca.

Television reports in France claimed Zinedine Zidane's side had reached a verbal agreement with Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

But despite planning a major summer overhaul, it is understood that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will not be targeting the PSG outcast.