Cazorla Signs Villarreal Renewal

Santi Cazorla has sign a new one-year contract extension with Villarreal.

Yellows fans! 💛 It's official! @19SCazorla is here to stay for another season!!! 🎩⚽️👏👏👏https://t.co/YGvVDvf4fk — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) June 13, 2019

Official club statement:

The club and the midfielder have come to a contract renewal agreement for the 2019/20 season

Villarreal CF and Santi Cazorla have come to an agreement for the Asturian player’s contract to be renewed for the 2019/20 season. The contract renewal announcement for the Yellow Submarine star was one of the big surprises in this evening’s season ticket campaign presentation in the newly opened Plaza Pascual Font de Mora in Vila-real. President Fernando Roig himself revealed the good news to fans who attended the event. Santi Cazorla was unable to attend, but wanted to say something to the fans and did so with a very special video that was shown during the presentation.

Santi Cazorla, who rose to the top level of football after coming through the ranks at the Yellows Acaedmy, made his debut for the Villarreal CF First Team on 30th November 2003 against RC Deportivo de la Coruña at Riazor (0-1).

Since then, Santi Cazorla has donned the classic yellow Villarreal shirt for a total of 288 games and in that time has scored 41 goals and provided 46 assists. This season, Cazorla played a fundamental role in helping Javi Calleja’s side to stay up, playing 46 matches with 7 goals and 11 assists.

At 34 years of age, the talented centre midfielder has been capped by Spain 79 times, most recently in a match against the Faroe Islands (1-4). The Asturian participated in the 2014 World Cup, the 2008 (which he won when he was a Villarreal player) and 2012 European Championships, as well as the 2009 and 2013 Confederations Cup. Throughout his professional career, Santi Cazorla has played for Villarreal CF, Recreativo de Huelva, Málaga CF and Arsenal FC.