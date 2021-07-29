Carvajal Signs Real Madrid Contract Extension

Dani Carvajal has signed a new four-year contract at Real Madrid which will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2025.
Right-back Carvajal joins midfielder Luka Modric and versatile defender Nacho in agreeing fresh terms with the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Official Announcement: Dani Carvajal.#RealMadrid | #Carvajal2025— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 29, 2021
Carvajal came through the youth ranks but was sold to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in July 2012 having not managed to make a single first-team appearance.
However, Madrid exercised a buy-back option on Carvajal the following year and he has since gone on to become a regular, helping the club secure plenty of silverware. He has won LaLiga twice with Madrid, as well as the Champions League on four occasions.
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣@DaniCarvajal92 | #Carvajal2025 pic.twitter.com/rBZ9lEPtQA— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 29, 2021
However, Carvajal struggled with injury problems last season, making just 13 appearances in LaLiga as Zinedine Zidane's squad were unable to defend their league crown.
A hamstring injury ruled him out of contention for Spain's squad for Euro 2020 but he has begun training with his Madrid team-mates under the watch of new head coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the upcoming campaign.