Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Bartomeu: Dembele "Much Better Than Neymar"

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club don't need Neymar as they are happy with Ousmane Dembele and Philipe Coutinho

Getty Images

 

Ousmane Dembele is "much better" than former Barcelona star Neymar, according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Neymar left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million transfer in 2017 and Dembele arrived as his €105m replacement from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has scored 11 La Liga goals and 18 in all competitions since moving to Camp Nou and Bartomeu heaped praise on the 21-year-old France winger.

 

"It's not possible for Neymar to come to Barcelona as we have another sporting project with Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho," Bartomeu told TVE ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United.

"We are happy with what we have, as Dembele is better than Neymar and he is a good professional player.

"He is a young guy who arrived at a huge club and that's not easy, but he has adapted and he is much better than Neymar."

VALVERDE: MESSI IN 'PERFECT SHAPE' FOR UCL

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move away having struggled to cement a spot in Barca's starting line-up since his €160m switch from Liverpool In January 2018.

 

United and Chelsea have emerged as possible destinations but Bartomeu said: "Coutinho is an excellent player and he has the coach's confidence.

"He has contract with us and he will remain at the team, unless they meet his release clause."

 

 

Josep Maria Bartomeu PSG Soccer Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Neymar La Liga Ousmane Dembele
Previous PitchCam: Mexican Betis Teammates Take On Sevilla
Read
PitchCam: Mexican Betis Teammates Take On Sevilla In Derby
Next

Latest Stories