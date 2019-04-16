Bartomeu: Dembele "Much Better Than Neymar"

Ousmane Dembele is "much better" than former Barcelona star Neymar, according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Neymar left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million transfer in 2017 and Dembele arrived as his €105m replacement from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has scored 11 La Liga goals and 18 in all competitions since moving to Camp Nou and Bartomeu heaped praise on the 21-year-old France winger.

"It's not possible for Neymar to come to Barcelona as we have another sporting project with Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho," Bartomeu told TVE ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United.

"We are happy with what we have, as Dembele is better than Neymar and he is a good professional player.

"He is a young guy who arrived at a huge club and that's not easy, but he has adapted and he is much better than Neymar."

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move away having struggled to cement a spot in Barca's starting line-up since his €160m switch from Liverpool In January 2018.

United and Chelsea have emerged as possible destinations but Bartomeu said: "Coutinho is an excellent player and he has the coach's confidence.

"He has contract with us and he will remain at the team, unless they meet his release clause."