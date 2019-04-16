Bartomeu Addresses Rakitic And Umtiti Rumors







There are lingering doubts over the futures of Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti at Barcelona, with the pair reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Inter, Arsenal and United respectively.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu added: "[Rakitic] has a contract and we are very happy [with him]. I had a conversation with him in the summer and I told him that we could talk to improve his contract.

"We have not talked because of the calendar and because it's not easy due to the balance of wages, but we will talk with him. He's an indisputable player and he becomes better every year.

"[As for Umtiti] we renewed him before the World Cup; he has four years left on his contract and there is no Umtiti issue. Now he has to recover from his injury as we want to have him in the best form possible. Having Umtiti and [Clement] Lenglet on the left [side of central defence] is a guarantee and I would like him to continue."