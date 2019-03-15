Barcelona Scout Frankfurt's Jovic

GOAL

Members of Barcelona's board of directors were in Milan on Thursday evening to scout Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

Pictures circulated from Italy showed the Blaugrana's technical secretary Eric Abidal, his assistant Ramon Planes and sporting director Pep Segura at San Siro for Frankfurt's Europa League last-16 second leg with Inter.

Jovic, who has scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season, has been on the radar of the Camp Nou outfit for some time, and the decision makers in Catalunya were keen to keep tabs on a potential summer acquisition.