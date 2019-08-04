Barcelona Finalize $33m Junior Firpo Deal

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis for a fee potentially rising to €30million.
The 22-year-old Spanish outside back will provide depth for Ernesto Valverde's squad behind fellow Spaniard Jordi Alba.
When links to Barcelona began, Firpo said, "For me, Jordi is the best left-back in the world, a great player capable of defending and also attacking dangerously," he added. "If one day I play with him, apart from competing with him, I'm sure I could learn a lot by his side.
"What I cannot deny is that it is an honour and a source of pride to be associated with Barcelona, which is a great club and has a great team."