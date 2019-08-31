Barcelona Enduring Worst LaLiga Start Since 2008

Barcelona are enduring their worst start to a LaLiga season in terms of points gained since 2008-09, when Pep Guardiola was in his first term in charge.

The champions were held to a 2-2 draw at Osasuna on Saturday, with Roberto Torres snatching a draw with a late penalty at El Sadar.

Barca had fought from a goal down to lead 2-1, with Ansu Fati becoming their youngest league goalscorer before Arthur put them ahead, after Torres had opened the scoring just seven minutes in.

However, Gerard Pique was penalised for blocking the ball with a raised arm in the box, allowing Osasuna to extend their unbeaten home run in LaLiga to six games.

It means Ernesto Valverde's side have taken only four points from three games in 2019-20, having started with a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao before beating Real Betis 5-2.

The last time they took only four points from the same number of matches at the start of a season was 11 years ago, when Guardiola began to come under pressure for an underwhelming start to life as head coach at his old club.

Barca would go on to win the treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies that season.

Atletico Madrid, who finished second last term, could move five points clear of Barca at the top of the table if they beat Eibar on Sunday.