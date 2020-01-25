Español
Banega To Join Al Shabab At Season's End

Sevilla's Ever Banega has agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab at the end of the LaLiga season

Ever Banega will leave Sevilla to join Al Shabab at the end of the season, the Saudi Arabian side have confirmed.

Banega, 31, is currently in his second spell at Sevilla, who he initially joined from Valencia in 2014 before leaving for Inter in 2016.

 

However, the midfielder spent just one season at San Siro before returning to the Andalusian club, where he remains a regular having started 19 LaLiga matches so far this season

The Argentine is out of contract in June, though, and Al Shabab have now confirmed Banega has agreed to a three-year deal.

Six-time Saudi champions Al Shabab finished fifth in the Pro League in 2018-19.

