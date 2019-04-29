Bale '100 Per cent' Committed To Madrid, Says Agent

Gareth Bale's agent insists he is "100 per cent" committed to Real Madrid despite Zinedine Zidane's comments after the defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Bale has repeatedly been the subject of speculation since he suggested he wished to leave Madrid at the end of last season, having played a starring role in a third consecutive Champions League title win.

The Wales winger played the full 90 minutes as his side lost 1-0 at Rayo on Sunday, but Zidane later told media that he was unsure if Bale was focused.

Responding on Monday, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett was adamant that the former Tottenham man remains keen to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Gareth is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid," Barnett told BBC Sport. "Nothing has changed."

Bale has made 29 appearances in LaLiga this term, starting 21 matches, and has scored eight league goals.