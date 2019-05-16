Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said he was "disappointed" by Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave the LaLiga club.

Griezmann announced this season would be his last for Atletico, the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona despite signing a contract extension with Atletico until 2023 just last year.

A surprised Cerezo said he was saddened by Griezmann's decision to depart the Wanda Metropolitano.

"More than annoyed, I am disappointed. I thought that Antoine had a great future at Atletico, with big titles and big league wins," he told Fox Sports on Wednesday.

"The problem is that everyone thinks in their own way. We respect his decision, I and Atletico fans. We wish him all the luck in the world. One goes and others will come.

"I don't know where he will play, ask him. He can play where he likes.

"This is a surprise, it's a disappointment. If I was his advisor I would have told him to stay here. It's a free life and everyone can do what they think is right."

Griezmann won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana during his five seasons with Atletico.