Atletico Madrid Keeper Grbic Tests Positive For COVID-19

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic has tested positive for coronavirus two days after making his debut in the Copa del Rey win over Cardassar.

Grbic, signed from Lokomotiva ahead of the 2020-21 season, played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday.

He was largely untroubled, only having one shot to save as Atletico won the away tie 3-0 to reach the second round.

However, PCR tests on the Atletico squad ahead of hosting Elche in LaLiga on Saturday have flagged up a positive result for the 24-year-old.

Atletico confirmed on Friday that Grbic is asymptomatic, isolating at home and "following the protocols of the health authorities".

Miguel San Roman is Atletico's third goalkeeper and he has been an unused substitute on seven occasions in all competitions this season.