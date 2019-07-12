Atletico Madrid Challenge Griezmann's Barcelona Transfer

Atletico Madrid are challenging Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona as they insist the Catalans should have paid €200million ($225 million) to activate his release clause, not €120m ($134m).

Official statement regarding the unilateral termination of the contract that links Antoine Griezmann with our club https://t.co/3V2p51Pmut — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 12, 2019

Official statement:

Antoine Griezmann, represented by his lawyer, has appeared at the headquarters of the Professional Football League to unilaterally terminate the contract that links the player with Atlético de Madrid, with Fútbol Club Barcelona having deposited the sum of 120 million euros in the name and on behalf of the footballer.

Atlético de Madrid considers that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause, since it is obvious that the agreement between the player and FC Barcelona was closed before the clause was reduced from EUR 200 million to EUR 120 million. It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on 14 May announcing his disassociation from the club.

Atlético de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract happened before the end of the last season due to facts, acts and demonstrations made by the player, and therefore has already initiated the procedures it has deemed appropriate to protect their rights and lawful interests.