Antonio Gento, Brother Of Real Madrid Great Paco Dies At 80

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Gento has died at the age of 80, the club have confirmed.

The brother of Madrid great and honorary president Paco Gento, Antonio Gento won a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double alongside his elder sibling in the 1961-62 season.

It was his only campaign with Los Blancos and he went on to play for Levante, Racing Santander and Real Oviedo.

In a statement published following Antonio Gento's death, Madrid said: "Real Madrid wishes to extend its condolences to all his family, especially our dear Francisco Gento, his friends and loved ones, and all the clubs he represented."

Paco Gento, 87, spent 18 seasons with Madrid, winning LaLiga 12 times and the European Cup on six occasions – including five in a row from 1956 until 1960.