Ansu Fati Scores On His First Professional Start For Spain

Barcelona's Ansu Fati scored a brilliant goal to give Spain a 3-0 lead over Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on the 17-year-old's first professional start for the national team.

The brilliant Barcelona forward marked his full international debut with a fine effort before half-time in the Nations League match being played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

◾ Youngest ever scorer in the Champions League ✅

◾ Youngest ever scorer for Barcelona in La Liga ✅

◾ Youngest ever scorer for Spain ✅



Ansu Fati is a special talent 🙌

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to net for Spain.

It was the culmination of a fine opening period for Fati, who also won the penalty for Sergio Ramos to open the scoring, with a looping header from the Real Madrid defender then doubling Spain's lead.

Fati made his senior international debut off the bench in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Germany.