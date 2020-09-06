Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
LaLiga

Ansu Fati Scores On His First Professional Start For Spain

Ansu Fati contributes to another record by scoring Spain's third goal in the UEFA Nations League against Ukraine on his first start for the national team.

REUTERS

Barcelona's Ansu Fati scored a brilliant goal to give Spain a 3-0 lead over Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on the 17-year-old's first professional start for the national team.

The brilliant Barcelona forward marked his full international debut with a fine effort before half-time in the Nations League match being played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

 

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to net for Spain.

It was the culmination of a fine opening period for Fati, who also won the penalty for Sergio Ramos to open the scoring, with a looping header from the Real Madrid defender then doubling Spain's lead.

Fati made his senior international debut off the bench in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Germany.

uefa nations league Barcelona Spain La Liga Ansu Fati
Previous Barca Ready Final Bid to Sign Lautaro Martinez
Read
Barca Ready Final Bid to Sign Lautaro Martinez
Next

Latest Stories