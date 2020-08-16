Nino Gives Elche 1-0 Lead Over Real Zaragoza August 16, 2020 23:44 1:14 min Nino scores the opening goal for Elche to take a 1-0 lead over Real Zaragoza in the second leg of their LaLiga SmartBank semifinal playoff. Highlights Elche Real Zaragoza LaLiga SmartBank Nino -Latest Videos 0:30 min Bartomeu: Setien Is Already Out 4:20 min Elche To Face Girona In Playoff Final 1:06 min Navas Ruled Out of Leipzig Clash 1:14 min Nino Gives Elche 1-0 Lead Over Real Zaragoza 2:46 min REPORT: Messi Threatens To Leave Barca 4:24 min Girona Beat Almeria to Reach Playoff Final 0:32 min REPORT: RB Leipzig Target Sorloth 1:00 min beIN SPORTS: Love It Like The First Time 0:46 min De Jong Fires Sevilla Into Europa League Final 0:49 min Kalou Completes Botafogo Switch