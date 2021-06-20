10-Man Rayo Rally To Beat Girona In LaLiga Promotion Playoff Final June 20, 2021 22:50 10:27 min Goals by Alvaro Garcia and Oscar Trejo saw Rayo Vallecano overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg and secure their return to the Spanish top-flight. Highlights Rayo Vallecano Girona LaLiga SmartBank -Latest Videos 7:30 min Pyramids And Raja Casablanca Battle Out To Draw 10:27 min 10-Man Rayo Win LaLiga Promotion Playoff Final 0:46 min Hazard Opens Up On Ankle Woes 1:40 min Trejo Doubles Rayo's Lead Over Girona 1:03 min Alvaro Garcia Gives Rayo Dream Start At Montilivi 9:38 min Kabylie Take First Leg With Win Over Coton Sport 0:52 min Kjaer: We'll Never Forget Eriksen Incident 1:07 min Etame Scores Own Goal To Give Lead To Kabylie 0:41 min Kerroum Finds Equalizer For Kabylie At Halftime 0:53 min Araina Header Gives Coton Opener Against Kabylie