Elche And Real Zaragoza Are Held To A 0-0 Draw In LaLiga2 First Leg Playoff August 14, 2020 00:32 2:49 min Elche and Real Zaragoza are held to a scoreless draw in the first leg of their promotion playoff semifinal in LaLiga SmartBank. Highlights Elche Real Zaragoza LaLiga SmartBank -Latest Videos 2:49 min Elche And Zaragoza Are Held To 0-0 Draw In Playoff 1:04 min PSG Confirm Muscle Tear For Navas 2:55 min Girona Take Playoffs Upper Hand Over Almeria 0:52 min Vidal: Lewandowski Not On Messi's Level 1:36 min Ligue 1 Show: 2019-20 Best Goals 0:33 min Setien: Dembele Fit To Face Bayern Munich 52:00 min Ligue 1 Show: 2019-20 Season Review 0:54 min Marseille vs. Saint-Etienne: Aug 21 on beIN SPORTS 3:00 min REPORT: Ronaldo Offered to Barcelona 0:33 min Coutinho Wants Premier League Move Claims Agent