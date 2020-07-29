Almeria and Zaragoza Confirm COVID-19 Cases Ahead of Playoffs

The LaLiga SmartBank playoffs were thrown into further doubt as two of the teams involved suspended training following two positive coronavirus results.

Almeria and Real Zaragoza released separate statements on Wednesday announcing that a first team player had tested positive for COVID-19.

In each case, the identity of the player was not disclosed.

The dates for the promotion playoffs have yet to be determined after a game was postponed on the final day of the 2019-20 regular season owing to a coronavirus outbreak within Fuenlabrada's squad.

In an official statement, Zaragoza confirmed that the results of tests carried out on Monday all came back negative.

However, after displaying symptoms associated with the disease, the unnamed player then tested positive following another test on Wednesday.

First team training has been suspended in response to the positive result.

Almeria's statement revealed that the player in question is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, while the rest of the squad has also been ordered to shelter in place at home.

On Wednesday, LaLiga club Sevilla also confirmed that a first team player had contracted the virus.