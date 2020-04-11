FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Review 2018 April 11, 2020 16:54 58:34 min Relive the best moments from the 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India Hockey -Latest Videos 58:26 min FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Review 2018 58:34 min FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Review 2018 2:19 min Sports Burst PM: Haaland Or Kane For Real Madrid? 7:40 min Sports Burst PM: Barcelona Board Resigns 3:47 min Abreu: Suarez Was Ready To Join Nacional 26:29 min Sports Burst: Barcelona Board Backlash 6:28 min Copa Libertadores: All Juan Román Riquelme Goals 2:25 min CAF Champions League, Confederations Cup Postponed 13:12 min Ligue 1 Club Profile : Montpellier Herault SC 9:18 min Sports Burst PM: Chicago Fire coach Raphael Wicky