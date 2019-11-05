#HinchasWanted - Banging the Drum for Independiente del Valle November 5, 2019 18:19 1:00 min Independiente del Valle could become the first Ecuadorian club in history to lift a continental title when they take on Colon in the Copa Sudamericana final. Copa Sudamericana Independiente del Valle #HinchasWanted -Latest Videos 6:23 min Neymar Set For Return To PSG Training 0:56 min Hamilton Found Empowerment Behind The Wheel 1:44 min Rea Welcomes Intrateam Challenge From Lowes 1:24 min Born on beIN: Emerson - Barca Owned, Betis Honed 0:31 min PSG's Leonardo Slams Zidane For Mbappe Comments 0:38 min Flick Confirms Temporary Role at Bayern 0:36 min Rodrygo: "I Have To Stay Calm" After UCL Hat-Trick 0:40 min Simeone: Atleti "Need Action, Not Words" 4:12 min Wenger Not Ruling Out Bayern Munich Job 2:04 min Wenger Denies Bayern Munich Rumors