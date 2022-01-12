Handball: Your New Sport for the New Year

Why Handball?

If you’ve been watching our coverage of this sensational sport on beIN SPORTS, you will already know about the thrills and spills of this dynamic, action-packed spectacle. If handball is new for you then you’ve lucked out as you are about to see the elite in action for nearly three weeks on beIN SPORTS with the 2022 EHF European Men’s Handball Championships (EHF Euro 2022).

Although handball is dominant in Europe with Barcelona and PSG running teams, the sport is perfect for fans of North American sports. Handball has the breathless, end-to-end action and fast-clicking scoreboard of basketball along with the high speed, goal-scoring precision of hockey. Oh, goals in handball are often scored when the player is in midair, so we have stunning, gravity-defying, bullet-time Matrix action thrown in too. What’s not to like?

What is EHF Euro 2022?

The 2022 EHF European Men’s Handball Championships are taking place between 13th January and the 30th January with Slovakia and Hungary co-hosting. 24 teams will be competing including France – the 2020 Olympic Champions - Spain, looking for a third straight Championships win, and Denmark, the current World Champions. The action and players don’t get any better than EHF Euro 2022.

Where can I watch

The tournament will be broadcast across North America on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA so you won’t miss any of the action from the start of the preliminary round on 13th January through to the final on 30th January. Check our TV guide for details.

https://www.beinsports.com/us/tv-guide