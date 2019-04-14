Español
Tiger Woods Completes Miracle Comeback With Masters Win

Tiger Woods ended his eleven-year wait to win a major title on Sunday by claiming his first Masters win since 2005.

Getty Images

Tiger Woods ended a major drought stretching back to 2008 and completed the most extraordinary comeback from injury by claiming a one-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday.

Woods, who expressed doubts over whether he would play professional golf again only 19 months ago, secured his fifth green jacket with a closing round of 70 to finish on 13 under, as overnight leader Francesco Molinari dramatically faltered with two double-bogeys on Augusta's back nine.

 

The tension was unbelievable as the tournament neared a conclusion, with five players sharing the lead at 12 under before Woods birdied the 15th to pull clear.

A stunning tee shot to the next hole ensured the 43-year-old picked up another shot and he duly secured his 15th major title, 14 years on from his last win at Augusta.

