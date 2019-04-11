Tiger Woods Moves Into Share Of Masters Lead

Back-to-back birdies lifted Tiger Woods into a share of the lead as the 14-time major champion approached the end of his first round at the Masters.

Woods looked in fine form over the front nine at Augusta, with his driving a notable strength, but some sloppy putting from short range ensured he was only one under at the turn.

.@TigerWoods escapes from the trees on No. 14 and converts his 25-foot birdie putt to claim a share of the lead. pic.twitter.com/ub6VGCYxNI — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 11, 2019

However, the 43-year-old remained patient and got things going on the greens on the back nine to join clubhouse leader Justin Harding and playing partner Jon Rahm at three under.

A fantastic lag putt from over 50 feet set up a birdie for Woods at the par-five 13th after he had hit the green in two.

TIGER DIDN'T EXPECT 11 YEAR MAJOR DROUGHT

Woods made a rare error off the tee on the next hole, but a fine recovery shot followed and he duly rolled in a lengthy birdie putt.

With the par-five 15th still to come, Woods looked well-placed to end day one near the top of the leaderboard, although many of his rivals were still in the early stages of their opening rounds.