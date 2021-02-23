Español
Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Single-Car Accident

BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods taken to hospital after vehicle collision

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital with injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

