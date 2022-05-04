The 105th. Giro d' Italia starts on Friday, May 6th., 2022 and it will be LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.
Here's everything you need to know:
WHAT:
beIN SPORTS will air Giro d’Italia on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, in the U.S. and Canada. The network will air the final hour of each stage of the race live at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 29 on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. Encore presentations of the race will air on beIN SPORTS at 1:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. PT and on beIN SPORTS en Español weekdays at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT and weekends at 6:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. PT.
Watch Giro d’Italia, the annual multiple-stage bicycle race, as cyclists make their way from Budapest, Hungary to Verona, Italy. beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español are available on major streaming platforms in the United States and Canada and additionally on over-the-air broadcast television stations across the United States. For a full list of providers and schedules, visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
WHERE:
Fans can watch Giro d’Italia live on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.
WHEN:
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
DATE
|
EVENT
|
STAGE
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Friday, May 6
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 1 - Budapest - Visegrád
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Saturday, May 7
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 2 - Budapest - Budapest TISSOT ITT
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Sunday, May 8
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 3 - Kaposvár - Balatonfüred
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Tuesday, May 10
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 4 - Avola - Etna-Nicolosi (Rif. Sapienza)
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Wednesday, May 11
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 5 - Catania - Messina
|
9:00 AM LIVE
|
Thursday, May 12
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 6 - Palmi - Scalea (Riviera dei Cedri)
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Friday, May 13
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 7 - Diamante - Potenza
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Saturday, May 14
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 8 - Napoli - Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura)
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Sunday, May 15
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 9 - Isernia - Blockhaus
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Tuesday, May 17
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 10 - Pescara - Jesi
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Wednesday, May 18
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Thursday, May 19
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 12 - Parma - Genova
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Friday, May 20
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 13 - Sanremo - Cuneo
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Saturday, May 21
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 14 - Santena - Torino
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Sunday, May 22
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Tuesday, May 24
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 16 -Salò - Aprica (Sforzato Wine Stage)
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Wednesday, May 25
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 17 - Ponte di Legno - Lavarone
|
10:00 AM LIVE
|
Thursday, May 26
|
Giro d’Italia
|
Stage 18 - Borgo Valsugana - Treviso
|
10:00 AM LIVE
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
|
YouTube TV
|
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
For more information, visit www.beinsports.com. Follow us on Instagram @beinsportsusa, on Twitter @beINSPORTSUSA and/or@ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.