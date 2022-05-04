The 105th. Giro d' Italia starts on Friday, May 6th., 2022 and it will be LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

Here's everything you need to know:



WHAT:



beIN SPORTS will air Giro d’Italia on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, in the U.S. and Canada. The network will air the final hour of each stage of the race live at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 29 on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. Encore presentations of the race will air on beIN SPORTS at 1:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. PT and on beIN SPORTS en Español weekdays at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT and weekends at 6:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Watch Giro d’Italia, the annual multiple-stage bicycle race, as cyclists make their way from Budapest, Hungary to Verona, Italy. beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español are available on major streaming platforms in the United States and Canada and additionally on over-the-air broadcast television stations across the United States. For a full list of providers and schedules, visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

WHERE:

Fans can watch Giro d’Italia live on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE EVENT STAGE AIR TIME (EST) Friday, May 6 Giro d’Italia Stage 1 - Budapest - Visegrád 10:00 AM LIVE Saturday, May 7 Giro d’Italia Stage 2 - Budapest - Budapest TISSOT ITT 10:00 AM LIVE Sunday, May 8 Giro d’Italia Stage 3 - Kaposvár - Balatonfüred 10:00 AM LIVE Tuesday, May 10 Giro d’Italia Stage 4 - Avola - Etna-Nicolosi (Rif. Sapienza) 10:00 AM LIVE Wednesday, May 11 Giro d’Italia Stage 5 - Catania - Messina 9:00 AM LIVE Thursday, May 12 Giro d’Italia Stage 6 - Palmi - Scalea (Riviera dei Cedri) 10:00 AM LIVE Friday, May 13 Giro d’Italia Stage 7 - Diamante - Potenza 10:00 AM LIVE Saturday, May 14 Giro d’Italia Stage 8 - Napoli - Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura) 10:00 AM LIVE Sunday, May 15 Giro d’Italia Stage 9 - Isernia - Blockhaus 10:00 AM LIVE Tuesday, May 17 Giro d’Italia Stage 10 - Pescara - Jesi 10:00 AM LIVE Wednesday, May 18 Giro d’Italia Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia 10:00 AM LIVE Thursday, May 19 Giro d’Italia Stage 12 - Parma - Genova 10:00 AM LIVE Friday, May 20 Giro d’Italia Stage 13 - Sanremo - Cuneo 10:00 AM LIVE Saturday, May 21 Giro d’Italia Stage 14 - Santena - Torino 10:00 AM LIVE Sunday, May 22 Giro d’Italia Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne 10:00 AM LIVE Tuesday, May 24 Giro d’Italia Stage 16 -Salò - Aprica (Sforzato Wine Stage) 10:00 AM LIVE Wednesday, May 25 Giro d’Italia Stage 17 - Ponte di Legno - Lavarone 10:00 AM LIVE Thursday, May 26 Giro d’Italia Stage 18 - Borgo Valsugana - Treviso 10:00 AM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES CHANNEL TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE STREAMING SERVICES OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS beIN SPORTS YouTube TV beIN SPORTS Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz beIN SPORTS en Español beIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN SPORTS XTRA The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Canela TV, and SportsTV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.

