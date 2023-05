The Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education First) won the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia by sprinting ahead of Canadian Derek Gee from Israel-Premier Tech and Italian Alessandro De Marchi from Jayco-AlUIa. This trio challenged the peloton with an early breakaway.

The 196 km between Scandiano and Viareggio were marked by rain and numerous crashes, including one involving Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria from Movistar, although he was able to finish the stage.