The Danish rider Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segrafedo) won the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia in Naples, after an intense sprint in which the Colombian Fernando Gaviria, from Movistar, was close to taking the victory.

The stage, with Mount Vesuvius as a witness and the Tyrrhenian Sea in the background, started off rocky. With over 150 km to go, a collective accident forced several riders, including Gaviria himself, to change their bicycles." translates to "El danés Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segrafedo) won the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia in Naples, after an intense sprint in which the Colombian Fernando Gaviria, from Movistar, was close to taking the victory.