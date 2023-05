Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) emerged victorious in a sprint finish in Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia, held between Atripalda and Salerno over a distance of 171 kilometers. The stage was characterized by rain and crashes, while Norwegian rider Andreas Leknessund (DSM) retained the leader's pink jersey.

Groves raised his arms in triumph with a time of 4h30m19s, averaging 37.8 km/h, ahead of Italian rider Jonathan Milan (Bahrain) and Danish rider Mads Pedersen (Trek).

Norwegian rider Andreas Leknessund (DSM) maintained the pink jersey with a 28-second lead over Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) and a 30-second lead over French rider Aurelien Paret Peintre (Ag2r Citrôen). Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) is fifth, trailing by 1 minute and 12 seconds.