German rider Nico Denz (Bora Hansgrohe) conquered Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, held between Bra and Rivoli, covering a distance of 179 km.

Denz was the fastest among the three cyclists who led the breakaway, crossing the finish line with a time of 4h 18m 11s, averaging a speed of 43 km/h.

Latvian rider Toms Skujins (Trek) claimed the second position, while Australian rider Sebastian Berwick (Israel) secured the third place.

At the time of the winner's arrival, the 'Maglia Rosa' group, led by Geraint Thomas, trailed by 8 minutes.

Stage 13, scheduled for this Friday, will challenge the riders with a mountainous route of 199 km from Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans-Montana, including an uphill finish.