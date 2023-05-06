Remco Evenepoel, the current world champion, was the one who conquered the first "Maglia Rosa" of the Giro d'Italia after having the best time in the first time trial of the competition on Italian soil.

The first leader of the competition positioned himself 22 seconds behind Italian Filippo Gana, and 43 seconds behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo).

The cyclist, despite being a clear favorite, surprised with his speedy start in the nearly 20-kilometer stage along the Costa dei Trabocchi, especially on the flat section, leaving his mark at 21 minutes and 18 seconds.