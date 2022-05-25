Santiago Buitrago won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz kept hold of the maglia rosa despite pressure from Jai Hindley.

Colombian Buitrago had not won a Grand Tour stage before the mountainous 165km route from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone, but the Bahrain Victorious rider got off the mark on Wednesday.

Having caught Gijs Leemreize on the final climb, Buitrago cruised to victory with a margin of 35 seconds.

Mathieu van der Poel turned in another gutsy ride, but the Dutchman did not have enough in the tank to push on for a second stage win of the Giro after going out ahead on his own with around 65km remaining.

Van der Poel's compatriot Leemreize crossed the line second, almost two minutes ahead of third-placed Jan Hirt, who won Tuesday's stage.

Hugh Carthy was fourth ahead of Carapaz and Hindley, who both finished two minutes and 53 seconds behind Buitrago.

"It's been a really hard stage. I think we're happy – every day everything is being defined more, everything is clearing up in the GC and I'm happy to have the jersey another day," said Carapaz, who holds a three-second lead over Hindley.

"Tomorrow will be an important day – we have to get through the remaining days, no day is easy and we've got a very difficult weekend coming up."

Hard luck for Yates

It has been a frustrating race for Simon Yates, who has won two stages but found himself way out of contention for the maglia rosa.

His race is now run, with Yates withdrawing due to a knee problem, with Team BikeExchange-Jayco team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi confirming: "Despite daily therapy and Simon's tenacity, the knee pain grew worse."

STAGE RESULT

1. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) 2:27:41

2. Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) +0:35

3. Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +2:28

4. Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) +2:28

5. Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) +2:53

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) 73:19:40

2. Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) +0:03

3. Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) +1:05

Points Classification

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 238

2. Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 121

3. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 117

King of the Mountains

1. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) 218

2. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 103

3. Diego Rosa (EOLO-Kometa) 94