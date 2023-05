Irishman Ben Healy (Education First) won the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia after a solo breakaway in the final kilometers, while Slovenian Primoz Roglic warned Belgian Remco Evenepoel with a late attack, gaining a 16-second advantage.

The podium of the stage was completed by Canadian Derek Gee and Italian Filippo Zana. Norwegian Andreas Leknessund maintains the overall lead.