After a remarkable eight-year gap, Michael Matthews has once again tasted victory at the Giro d'Italia! The Australian cyclist claimed a stunning win in Stage 3 of the prestigious race, showcasing his exceptional talent and determination. This triumph brings back memories of his previous success in 2015, proving that his skills and strength are still there. The finish of Stage 3 was nothing short of dramatic, further adding to the excitement and intensity of the race!
