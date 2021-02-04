Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez will renew their box-office rivalry on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain look to compound Marseille's misery.

Elsewhere, Mesut Ozil and DeAndre Yedlin will be standing on opposite sides on the Intercontinental divide on Saturday when Galatasaray cross the Bosporus to take on Fenerbahce.

And then there's the not-so-insignificant matter of a continental title decider in Africa with defending champions Morocco facing off against Mali in the final of CHAN 2020.

And that's just for starters!

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our TV guide for the most up-to-date information and keep track of which games are available on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, and our free, 24/7 channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Friday, February 5

LaLiga: Alaves vs. Valladolid - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS

Saturday, February 6

LaLiga: Levante vs. Granada - 8:00am ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Turkish Super Lig: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Karagumruk - 8:00am ET on Connect 4

LaLiga: Huesca vs. Real Madrid - 10:15am ET on beIN SPORTS

Ligue 1: Lorient vs. Reims - 11:00am ET on Connect 4

The Intercontinental Derby: Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray - 11:00am ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

LaLiga: Elche vs. Villarreal - 12:30pm ET on beIN SPORTS Ñ & LaLiga TV

Ligue 1: Lyon vs. Strasbourg - 1:00pm ET on Connect 5

CHAN 3rd Place Playoff: Guinea vs. Cameroon - 2:00pm ET on Connect 4

LaLiga: Sevilla vs. Getafe - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS

Ligue 1: Lens vs. Rennes - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Sunday, February 7

Ligue 1: Brest vs. Bordeaux - 7:00am ET on Connect 4

LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz - 8:00am ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Ligue 1: Nimes vs. Monaco - 9:00am ET on Connect 5

Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne vs. Metz - 9:00am ET on Connect 6

LaLiga: Athletic Club vs. Valencia - 10:15am ET on beIN SPORTS

Ligue 1: Nantes vs. Lille - 11:00am ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas vs. Konyaspor - 11:00am ET on Connect 4

LaLiga: Osasuna vs. Eibar - 12:30pm ET on beIN SPORTS

CHAN Final: Mali vs. Morocco - 2:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

LaLiga: Betis vs. Barcelona - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS

Le Classique: Marseille vs. PSG - 3:00pm ET on Connect 5

Monday, February 8

Turkish Super Lig: Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Trabzonspor - 11:00am ET on beIN SPORTS

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid vs. Celta - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS

Tuesday, February 9

Coupe de France: Reims vs. Valencienns - 12:30pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Getafe - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS

Coupe de France: Lyon vs. Ajaccio - 3:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

