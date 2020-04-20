Following the huge success of Saturday's "One World: Together At Home" benefit concert, international advocacy organization Global Citizen, together with Lady Gaga, have announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The huge sum of money was raised after corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, during Saturday's live global event, for which beIN SPORTS was a proud broadcast partner.

⭕️We’re LIVE! Tune in to One World: #TogetherAtHome for performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, stories from frontline workers, and insights from health experts. It's all in support of the @WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Watch now: https://t.co/Yu68OWPvHG — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

Donations to the fund will support WHO’s work around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF. The Together At Home effort will also aid over 100 additional local and regional charities that will also receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America and United Way, among others. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders actualized their giving to contribute quickly to related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said “We are extremely proud to be an international broadcast partner of this truly historic global moment – which will unite the world in solidarity and hope. Millions of families across the world, and our home region of MENA, have been affected by the devastating pandemic, so this is a unique and uplifting opportunity for us all to unite together, while also paying tribute to the brave healthcare workers who continue to carry out their life-saving work. At beIN we’re immensely proud to play our small part in bringing this inspiring concert to millions of households around the world.”

The historic eight-hour globally promoted special garnered unprecedented worldwide distribution, reaching billions. More than 60 global broadcast networks, across more than 175 countries, nine digital platforms and hundreds of affiliates, celebrated and supported brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines. One World: Together At Home kicked-off with a six-hour digital stream that was followed by a two-hour broadcast special. The broadcast special was hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ with friends from Sesame Street. All were on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world, focusing on communities impacted by COVID-19. The eight hours included conversations with, and tributes to, the scientists, healthcare professionals, and other essential services workers that have championed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.