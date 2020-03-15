To our fans in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused numerous matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana to be postponed. Unfortunately, the decision to postpone the matches is outside of beIN SPORTS’ control.

While we equally are disappointed that we can’t watch our favorite players in action, we know the postponement is necessary to contain the spread of Coronavirus. With the safety measures and procedures the sports world is taking to mitigate the crisis, we hope games will resume soon.

On behalf of beIN SPORTS, you have our assurance that we will ensure that you continue to enjoy our world-class sports content, with continuing programming – from beIN SPORTS studio shows to our extensive catalog of past matches.

During this unique period, while everyone is trying to prioritize health and safety and making sense of the pandemic that is disrupting our lives, we stand in solidarity with the sports world and seek your kind understanding.