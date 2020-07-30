PSG have won the Coupe de la Ligue a record eight times, including five seasons in a row before last year, and are strong favourites to overcome Ligue 1 rivals Lyon on Friday.

But Tuchel says it would be wrong to write off Friday's opponents, who lead Juventus 1-0 in their Champions League last-16 tie, and look ahead to the clash with Atalanta.

"Tomorrow will be a huge challenge against a Champions League-level opponent," he said.

"We won a complicated match against Saint-Etienne and this is now another step up against a side on course to eliminate Juventus.

TUCHEL: MBAPPE NEEDS "A MIRACLE" TO FACE ATALANTA

"We cannot prepare to face Atalanta yet. I don't know another team that plays like them. All we can do is work on our state of mind and how our hunger to win matches.

"That will prepare us well if we get a positive result against Lyon."