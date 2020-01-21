Remy Draws Lille Level to Force PKs January 21, 2020 23:15 0:42 min Loic Remy converts a penalty in 93' to pull Lille level with Lyon and force a penalty shootout in the Coupe de la Ligue semifinal. Lille coupe de la ligue Lyon Loic Remy -Latest Videos 1:05 min Aouar Gives Lyon Go-Ahead Goal Against Lille 0:52 min Chicharito: I'm Not Playing in MLS to Retire 2:00 min Dembele Penalty Equalizes For Lyon Against Lille 0:55 min Renato Sanches Breaks the Deadlock 0:43 min CAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group Stage Draw 26:21 min Sports Burst - Chicharito Joins A New Galaxy 1:48 min Nantes Reveal Special Kit Tribute to Sala 7:06 min Setien: Barca Considering Signing A Striker 0:22 min Mourinho: Cavani? Maybe "PSG Will Send Mbappe 1:51 min James and Bale Return to Real Madrid Squad