Remy Doubles Lille Lead Over Monaco December 17, 2019 22:18 1:06 min Loic Remy scores at 45' + 2' to give Lille a 2-0 lead over AS Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue Round of 16 Soccer Lille AS Monaco coupe de la ligue Loic Remy -Latest Videos 3:31 min Reims Beat Montpellier In Coupe de la Ligue 2:23 min De Jong: Barca Enjoy The Pressure of El Clasico 1:28 min Report: Real Madrid Target Camavinga 0:25 min Zidane: Bale Flag Controversy Is 'The Past' 1:10 min Tuchel: Neymar Relationship Has Always Been Good 0:52 min Neymar: No Competition With "Good Friend" Mbappe 0:38 min Messi Surprised By Criticism Of Zidane 1:19 min Zidane On Messi: We've Got Our Own Weapons 1:15 min Clasico Nothing New For Griezmann 1:12 min Rakitic vs. Valverde: El Clasico's Unlikely Keys