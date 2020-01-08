Lille Blank Amiens In Coupe de la Ligue January 8, 2020 23:25 2:08 min Luiz Araújo and Victor Osimhen score in Lille's 2-0 win over Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals Soccer Ligue 1 Lille coupe de la ligue Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Amiens Victor Osimhen Luiz Araújo -Latest Videos 2:08 min Lille Blank Amiens In Coupe de la Ligue 7:04 min Icardi Hat-Trick In PSG Rout Of ASSE 1:04 min Cabaye Penalty Cuts PSG Lead Over ASSE 1:06 min Mbappe Scores PSG's Sixth Against ASSE 1:12 min Osimhen Doubles Lille's Lead Over Amiens 0:59 min Icardi Hat-Trick For PSG Against ASSE 0:57 min Araujo Screamer Gives Lille Lead Over Amiens 0:59 min Icardi Brace Extends PSG Lead Over ASSE 0:57 min PSG Extend Lead With Freakish Own Goal 1:14 min Neymar Doubles PSG Lead Over ASSE