Coupe de la Lige Quarterfinals Draw

Paris Saint-Germain will face Saint-Etienne in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria were on target as a much-changed PSG line-up secured a 4-1 victory over Le Mans in the last 16 on Wednesday.

📺 La programmation TV des 1/4 de finale de la @CoupeLigueBKT vient de tomber !



🆙 Pronostiquez les deux 1/2 finale idéales pour vous en commentaire⤵️



📝 En détails ➡️ https://t.co/x8qq5aZuAX pic.twitter.com/knQglRLonz — Coupe de la Ligue BKT (@CoupeLigueBKT) December 19, 2019

Thomas Tuchel's side were eliminated by Guingamp in the quarter-finals last season and will hope to go one step further when they entertain Saint-Etienne.

Reigning champions Strasbourg were handed a trip to Reims after Nuno Da Costa's 78th-minute goal clinched a 1-0 victory over Nantes.

Lyon beat Toulouse 4-1 in the absence of Memphis Depay and will take on Brest at Groupama Stadium, while Lille's reward for overcoming Monaco is a home encounter with Amiens.

The matches are scheduled to be played on January 7 or 8.