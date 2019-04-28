Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said a previous injury concern may have affected Kylian Mbappe's focus as he saw red in PSG's Coupe de France loss to Rennes.

PSG squandered a 2-0 lead in the final as the French champions lost 6-5 on penalties to Rennes following Saturday's 2-2 draw in Paris.

Mbappe was sent off for a poor high challenge on Damien Da Silva and Tuchel said: "Mbappe had many opportunities to be decisive.

"He had some problems on Friday, he stopped the last training because of some muscular problems. Maybe it was in his head, because normally he is very reliable in this kind of match, a final.

"Usually, he is decisive. But today, he lacked a little confidence and the red card at the end, normally it is not him, but it remained in his head [the muscle problem]."